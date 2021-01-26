Snowpiercer season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for an exchange







Snowpiercer season 2 episode 2 will be coming up on TNT next week, and the goal here has to be simple: Expanding this world. We’re going to see so much more of Mr. Wilford throughout this season, and that includes intricacies about his life and maybe his origins that go along with it.

What makes episode 2 so exciting is that on the surface, it comes in with such a simple prison: An exchange. Yet, sometimes one action can lead to things spiraling in all direction. It almost is, to use a familiar pun, like a train starting to build up steam before it slowly and surely goes out of control.

Want a few more details? The Snowpiercer season 2 episode 2 synopsis does the job, even if they are very-much on the brief side:

An exchange is made between the two trains, but a greater revelation might be just over the horizon.

Beyond any story specifics, there is one substantial question we currently have: What are the ratings for this season going to be? We do think season 1 developed a loyal fan base, but this is a show premiering on Monday night close to the start of February sweeps. Also, there is a reasonable amount of competition out there, including the ratings powerhouse that is The Bachelor — sure, these are two very-different audiences, but still. We will be monitoring that moving forward, but also what Layton’s arrival continues to mean for Layton, Melanie, and most of our other core characters.

Given that TNT has already renewed Snowpiercer for a third season, one thing feels clear: The network clearly has a lot of faith in the future of the show. They must love the stories that they saw while filming season 2 and made a simple proclamation of “more.” As viewers, we’ll just have to wait and see how things go over the weeks ahead.

What do you most want to see on Snowpiercer season 2 episode 2?

