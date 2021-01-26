Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 9 return date: ‘Tunde the Boy King’







Find yourself interested in learning the Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 9 return date, or getting a better sense of what the next few weeks will look like? Have no fear, as we’ve got info on all of that within this piece.

So where do we begin? We should start by just getting some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode next week. CBS has very-much into the off-and-on scheduling pattern over the past few weeks, and a lot of that is probably tied to the pandemic. They feel the desire to get new episodes out there to remind people that there are still shows airing. However, at the same exact time they are clearly not looking to rush anything along. They can’t given some of the recent filming delays that took place in Los Angeles, which made filming in the early parts of this year almost impossible.

For the time being, here is some of what we can tell you: The next new episode is airing on February 9, and the title for this installment is “Tunde the Boy King.” There is no synopsis as to what’s coming up, but above all else, we imagine that the focus here is comedy. This is a chance we’ll have a character spotlight, and also one that gives us a slightly new perspective.

Oh, and we should also note the schedule beyond this episode — there is no new episode set currently on February 16. Our hope is that we’ll get at least another one or two beyond that in late February/early March; we still are early enough in this season that honestly, Bob and Abishola’s stories could still go in all sorts of crazy directions. We’ll just have to wait and see what that looks like.

Related News – Check out some other news on Bob Hearts Abishola

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — more information will be coming soon. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







