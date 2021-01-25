Station 19 season 4, episode 6 return date delayed at ABC; why?







You’ve been waiting for many weeks already for the Station 19 season 4 episode 6 return date. Now, we’ve learned we will be waiting a little bit longer.

Today, ABC revealed that the firefighter drama is going to be coming back on the air on Thursday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, prior to the midseason premiere of Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things. This is a week later than the first-planned March 4 return date, and it works to beg the following question: Why?

If some of you have been following the headlines rather closely as of late, then you may already have a sense as to what is going on here. Earlier this month, shows like Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, and many others in Los Angeles were temporarily delayed filming-wise due to a surge in virus cases. Work has since started back up, but this could mean that the show needs a little more time to put episodes in the bank. After all, our feeling is that ABC wants to air all of the remaining episodes of Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 consecutively without breaks — this small delay may better prepare them to do just that.

As for what is going to be coming story-wise when Station 19 returns, the #1 priority is probably going to be tying up some loose ends from the first half of the season. Think in terms of those arrests that happened and what the aftermath of them could be. For Sullivan, the situation could be even more dicey given that he was walking on thin ice at the department anyway. We know that he was trying to be a hero and a protector; unfortunately, he and Dean both just so happened to run into the worst kind of cops.

More details about Station 19 and its return should be coming around the middle of February; once there is more specific to share, we’ll have that info within.

