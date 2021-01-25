The Bachelor episode 4: Are people judging Matt James’ new arrivals too soon?







Tonight on The Bachelor episode 4, Matt James is going to welcome in a number of new women into the show. Are they going to cause drama? Maybe, but it seems foolish to guarantee anything. One or two of them could even be in the running for his heart down the road.

If you want a somewhat-decent comparison to this situation, think about when some new guys arrives after Tayshia Adams took over on The Bachelorette. It was slightly different since there was a change in the leading lady, but you certainly still saw jealousy and frustration. Some of those newcomers actually had an impact — Spencer got the first impression rose and Noah made it reasonably close to hometown dates. Could one of these new arrivals also make it far?

Catalina (pictured above) is one of five new women who are jumping into the show tonight, and we don’t want to make a big deal out of her pageant get-up — we’ve seen this SO many times on the franchise before. Meanwhile, we also don’t want to go into overdrive over Anna’s comments in the promo (see below) that one of the five women there may be “entertaining men for money.” We really don’t like the way that this is being promoted, almost as though they are shaming this woman for having a particular career. Also, who is The Bachelor to say that this, for sure, means that the mystery woman is there for the wrong reasons?

Given how prone this franchise is to hyperbole and misleading promos, we’re going to watch the full episode before we make any rash opinions about anyone. At the moment, that just seems to be for the best.

What do you want to see coming on The Bachelor episode 4?

Do you think we’re making judgment on some of these new women a little too early? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, stick around — more coverage on everyone is coming up later tonight. (Photo: ABC.)

