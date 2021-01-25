Shameless season 11 episode 5 promo: Frank’s got a plan







You’ve waited a couple of weeks now for Shameless season 11 episode 5 to arrive — now, we’re getting a reasonably good idea of what you’re going to see.

In the video below, Frank has apparently come up with a plan to get the Milkoviches out of the neighborhood once and for all — does it involve committing murder? Well, the promo at least makes you a little bit worried. There is something still hilarious, even after all these years, about watching Frank come up with some truly insane scheme and then ask someone like Kev if he wants to get on board. Why does Kev want to get involved in this nonsense? Hasn’t he found enough success on his own as of late?

As not-serious as Frank takes most things, he does continue to fashion himself as the steward-of-sorts of the neighborhood. He likes to parade around acting as though the Gallaghers will take care of everything — it’s almost his miniature version of what he tried to claim in that documentary from earlier this season.

Want to know what else is going down? Well, the promo suggests that Lip is going to be facing some tough times when the house goes up for sale — we can’t say we’re shocked by this. It was admirable that he put so much time and effort into fixing it up, but the problem here is that in doing this, he made the property’s value so much higher. This is what happens sometimes when you invest in something that another person owns.

Also, is Debbie going to learn some surprising news when it comes to Sandy? It sure looks like it, based at least on some of what we’re seeing here. There’s no real big update on Carl at the moment, but we’re super-curious to learn more about what he’s going to be up to after what he’s gone through on the force.

