The Rookie season 3: Who is playing John Nolan’s mom?







Over the course of tonight’s episode of The Rookie, we’ve seen quite the wild story involving John Nolan’s mom Evelyn. For a number of fans out there, though, there is really one question that we’ve heard again and again: Where have I seen this actress before?

Odds are, you’ve seen Frances Fisher in far more television shows than you are aware. She’s one of those fantastic chameleon performers who can immerse herself into any role. She’s also been on a number of different shows as of late. In addition to having a series-regular role on Resurrection, she has also appeared as Jane on Watchmen and Edna on Masters of Sex. She has also previously had roles on Eureka, The Shield, and then also Touch. For longtime Nathan Fillion fans, she appeared on his former show in Castle as Matilda King.

In terms of her major movie credits, there is one that stands out more than any other: Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Rose’s mother, in Titanic. She is one of the more notable characters in the James Cameron film, which is obviously one of the biggest of all time.

On The Rookie, Nolan’s mother has already shown herself to be a real agent of chaos. Since she first arrived, she’s been following the beat of her own drum and doing what she can to make a quick buck — even at her son’s expense. On tonight’s episode you saw her start up a new business franchise, only for John to learn that she was working with some shady/dangerous people and was marking up the prices big-time. She may be fun to watch, but she really should learn to give her son more of a break. Getting Grey involved in this was the sort of thing that could’ve hurt Nolan’s career, and he was already in it pretty deep after what happened with Armstrong at the start of the season.

