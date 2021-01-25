Batwoman season 2 episode 3 spoilers: What’s next for Alice, Safiyah?







Based on what we saw at the end of Sunday night’s new episode of Batwoman, one thing for Alice feels very much clear. She is gearing up for a front-and-center encounter with none other than Safiyah. The character was knocked out at the end of tonight’s episode, and it is setting the stage for a bigger, bolder confrontation. These two characters have a history together, and you will see that explored in addition to all sorts of chaos and tension in the present.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rachel Skarsten made it clear that the drama between these two characters is only going to escalate — but also not to be too worried about what happened in the closing minutes tonight:

“I was really looking forward this season to exploring Coryana and Alice’s relationship with Safiyah because we had spoken so much about it in the first season … So, I think fans should be worried about it because Safiyah is this very formidable character — but Alice tends to land on her feet. So I think she’ll be fine.”

Here is what we want to know about beyond all of this: What are we going to see in terms of Safiyah and Ryan Wilder? Their paths are almost sure to cross more as the season goes along, and we could be looking towards a rather different sort of arc as the new Batwoman gets more and more of her sea legs under her.

Rest assured, though, this season is going to be exciting. Alice hasn’t interacted with someone like Safiyah to date on Batwoman, and she carries with her so much history and influence. They are different sides of who a villain can be, but where do they intersect? Who else could they individually put in danger?

Related News – Check out some other details now about season 2 episode 3

What do you most want to see when it comes to Alice and Safiyah on Batwoman season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back around to get some other updates about season 2 episode 3 and beyond. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







