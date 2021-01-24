Batwoman season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Bat Girl Magic!’







As you prepare for Batwoman season 2 episode 3 next week, know that Ryan Wilder is starting to understand the role better. She’s finding out what it means to be a superhero and also a normal person! That comes with a fair share of challenges, but as she goes about this journey, the adversity will allow her to discover her Batwoman. She’s going to realize even more that she can’t be like her predecessor — and this is also why she’s not going to try and emulate her appearance.

This episode, finally, will give you the introduction of Ryan’s batsuit — which you can see in the photo above! It’s also going to show you how Mary and Luke are handling the change, and also the presence of villains aplenty — including yet another iteration of Victor Szasz. It’s funny how we never used to see this character in popular media, and now he’s all over the place with Batman and Batwoman universes alike.

As the title for this article reveals, this is an installment called “Bat Girl Magic!” — the synopsis below offers up a few more details:

NEW HERO, NEW SUIT – As Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of every superhero – living a double life. Mary (Nicole Kang) is still Team Ryan, while Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to have reservations – especially when Ryan makes some alterations and unveils a new Batsuit! Meanwhile, Victor Szasz (guest star Alex Morf) is slashing his way through the city streets, and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) has The Crows trying to stop the flow of Snakebite through Gotham. Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) takes notice of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) antics and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself in unexpected circumstances. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#203). Original airdate 1/31/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Expect the Safiyah story to be very much a slow burn — but given that she’s the Big Bad for the immediate future, know that she is not going anywhere.

