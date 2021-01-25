Charmed season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Someone’s Going to Die…’







Apparently, Charmed season 3 episode 2 wants to kick things off by kicking you right in the heart — just look at the episode’s title!

So what’s going to happen in “Someone’s Going To Die…”? Well, we have a legitimate fear of taking that title at face value. It’s possible that this is a line someone says over the course of the episode, as opposed to a warning for what could actually happen. Obviously, though, the Charmed Ones are going to be in danger as they square off against the Faction. This is a season that is wasting NO time making you anxious, and some of that may just be the writers using season 3 to pick up some of the stories that they were unable to wrap up in season 2. (Remember that filming for season 2 shut down early due to the global health crisis.)

If you do want a few more details, go ahead and view the Charmed season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

TRUST ISSUES – The Destruction of the Sisterhood looms large as the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) face down The Faction. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy are divided over a potential ally – Julian (guest star Eric Balfour). Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Carrie Williams (episode #302). Original airdate 1/31/2021.

Before this episode comes to a close, our hope is that we’ll of course understand the state of the Sisterhood. Also, whether or not Harry and Macy can get on the same page. What happens here will be essential in figuring out how the story will progress. There is going to be darkness, magic, and new parts of the mythology. To go along with all of that, go ahead and prepare yourself further for some fun character moments. Charmed likes to bring you in with familiar relationships and themes, and then shock you with the individual stories. We will see if that persists now.

