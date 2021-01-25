FBI season 3 episode 4 start time: When is it airing after NFL football?







Want to know when FBI season 3 episode 4 is going to be airing after the AFC Championship Game tonight? If you’re curious, we’ll break down in here everything that we know at present.

Leading up to the big game, CBS first and foremost confirmed that they wanted a new episode of the Dick Wolf show afterwards — think of it as a way to get some additional sampling out there. That’s a good thing for the show’s long-term future, and definitely for people who discover the series for the first time tonight.

With that being said, here lies the problem: There is a good bit of uncertainty surrounding when it will actually air! The plan is for it to premiere at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, but that’s very-much flexible based on the state of the NFL game. If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills run long, there’s a chance the start of FBI will be significantly delayed. If the game ends earlier than planned, we’ll also keep an eye out for what that means.

For now, our advice is simple: Start keeping track of the score at around 9:30 p.m. Eastern — that way, you know what is happening with FBI. If you are going to record it, give your DVR a substantial bit of extra time both before and after the game.

If you want some details leading up to the episode, check out the synopsis:

“Crazy Love” – A shooting at a quinceañera leaves two dead, but the team believes they may not have been the intended targets. Also, Maggie is trapped between a rock and a hard place as the team decides the best plan of action for using a witness to take down the suspect, on FBI, to be broadcast immediately following the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, Sunday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Time is approximate after post-game coverage). This is the first original FBI episode of 2021.

One more thing — there is also a new FBI episode airing on Tuesday! You can read more about that over here.

What do you want to see on FBI season 3 episode 4 tonight?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around in the event you don’t want to miss any other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







