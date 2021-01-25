FBI season 3 episode 5 air date, spoilers: Are Maggie & Nestor done?







Want to know what’s coming on FBI season 3 episode 5? We can start things off here with this: You won’t be waiting long for it!

Tonight’s episode was meant to be a special, post-AFC Championship edition of the crime procedural — think of it as a way to get the show more sampling. From here, there will be a quick turnaround with episode 5 airing on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether or not anyone who watches for the first time tonight will stick around; we don’t often see a long-term ratings bump come out of these post-football episodes, but we totally understand CBS giving it a whirl.

So what will be coming story-wise on Tuesday? To the surprise of no one, there is another high-profile case — one that could contain a massive twist that changes everyone’s perception of what’s happening. What is a little more unexpected from our vantage point is a story that suggests that the end for Maggie and Nestor could be near. While we know she’s had a reasonable amount of time with him, we as viewers really haven’t. It’s only been a handful of episodes since learned about them getting together during Maggie’s time away from the team.

The FBI season 3 episode 5 synopsis gives you a sense of what’s coming — and also what the source of their conflict could be:

“Clean Slate” – As the team searches for a young girl who was kidnapped from a cabin during a family vacation, they discover that the abduction may be tied to a skeleton in her family’s closet. Also, Maggie questions her relationship with Nestor when she learns he hasn’t been completely honest with her, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is there a way that Nestor could turn this around? Certainly, and that’s why we’re not considering these two completely over. It’s just clear that there’s a little bit of trouble.

