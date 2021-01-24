Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6: What to expect in first promo







The good news is that we know that Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 is coming to CBS soon. The bad news? It’s not going to be on the network immediately. Instead, you’ll be waiting until Friday, February 5 to check out “The New Normal,” and with the airdate more than a week away, the network is still hesitant to hand out the first promo.

When they do, what can we expect to see? There are a couple of possibilities worth exploring, based at least on the synopsis that we’ve seen.

An emphasis on Frank – If there is one thing that we’ve learned from Blue Bloods over the years, it is that they will push Tom Selleck at every single opportunity they can. We definitely get it: There are few people on television anywhere close to as marketable, especially with this audience. Frank’s story will be a meaty one, as he deals with a police captain who somehow loses control of his own precinct. There’s an element of chaos here that feels like it will be easy to show off in a promo; go ahead and prepare to see this, especially if the first tease is only 10-15 seconds.

Danny and Baez’s conflict – If CBS does want to push a different story, don’t be shocked if they lean into Donnie Wahlberg’s character facing backlash from his own partner plus Internal Affairs over his actions in the field. It’s a change of pace for the show to focus on this, but it could establish a sense of jeopardy. If viewers think that he could stand to lose his job, they may be inclined to tune in.

Could CBS focus on something else? – Based on the other storylines mentioned in the synopsis, we doubt it: “Jamie and Eddie are shown the ropes of field crisis management when a social worker is assigned to them for a ride-a-long, and Erin weighs the consequences of a dangerous criminal’s release under new bail laws.” While both of those sound fascinating in their own right, neither sounds altogether easy for them to showcase in a short period of time.

