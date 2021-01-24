Black Lightning season 4 trailer: Is Freeland lost for good?







The first trailer for Black Lightning season 4 is here leading up to the show’s February 8 return, and hard times are upon us. We can’t say that we’re shocked by this, but we are certainly a little bit sad.

Entering this season, we’re not sure that Jefferson has ever been in a place anywhere near this challenged. Following the death of Henderson, he’s suffering what feels like the world’s worst identity crisis. Black Lightning as we know him is gone — who remains in his place is a mystery. Jefferson also believes, per a certain conversation, that Freeland is lost and there is no sense in a hero protecting them once more. Yet, they’re certainly going to need someone…

You’ve probably heard of the phrase “A Hero’s Journey” before in the past; the story for Black Lightning coming up may be more along the lines of a hero’s journey back. This could revolve around how Jefferson finds his way to the light, and to be someone close to who he once was — even if recent events have changed him dramatically.

Just in case you want a few more details about the premiere itself, be sure to take a look at the attached synopsis:

SEASON PREMIERE – Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star.

If you had not heard the news already, Black Lightning season 4 is going to be the final one on The CW. When you think about that, it becomes all the more evident that this current story arc is not going to be the final one for Jefferson. We can’t imagine him being this sort of reluctant, tortured hero by the time the series finale rolls around. The question you have to wonder is therefore this: How does he change? What is the connective tissue between point A and point B?

