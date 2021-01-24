All American season 3 episode 2 promo: Spencer feels the pressure







Tomorrow night All American season 3 episode 2 airs on The CW, and soon after it airs, you’ll get a good sense of Spencer’s mindset.

In the promo below, you can bear witness to the character feeling a tremendous amount of pressure. He made the move back to Crenshaw from Beverly Hills, and through that all eyes are on him. He knows that so many people are depending on him now — not just as an athlete, but also as a symbol. His story garners attention and his gifts leave a mighty spotlight. The adjustment period will still be present in this episode; we imagine that it will actually remain for the first several hours of the season.

These adjustments are not just limited to Spencer; this promo also does show what Billy is going through as he makes the move over. Taye Diggs’ character is explicitly familiar with Crenshaw; he grew up there, but is that enough to get players to listen to him? He makes his stance on that clear: If someone isn’t down for what he has to say, the best thing that they can do is leave. He’s going to establish control as soon as possible and build from the ground up.

Aside from football, pressure, or anything associated with it, let’s get granular for a moment: What all happened over the summer? How much tension will there be for Spencer and Olivia moving forward? All American isn’t a great show because of football; it’s a great show because of how Spencer and those around him feel like living, breathing people. You see all angles of them and understand more of why they are who they are.

From here on out, just don’t expect anything to be predictable. All American has a tendency to be anything but.

Related News – Be sure to get some more details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 3 episode 3?

Share some of your thoughts and story hopes below! Meanwhile, come back around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







