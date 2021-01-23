Yellowstone season 4: Another way to prepare for eventual premiere







Yellowstone season 4 is coming — most of you are probably aware of that already. Filming’s been complete on the series for a while, and the next order of business is finding out the premiere date and seeing the trailer.

Because we do still have a good ways to go until the show is back, it’s understandable that you may forget a few details until new episodes likely premiere in the summer. One way to remind yourself, of course, is to re-watch the entire show. If you are a little more time-conscious, however, we’ve got another source for you.

If you head over to the link here, you can see an extended recap of the entire third season — it will take you about 17 minutes to get through, but it’s certainly worthwhile. It ends with the most important notes, and that is the near-death situations that so many Duttons all find themselves in! These cliffhangers have to be addressed almost immediately when new episodes air, and there could be a fascinating creative struggle that follows.

Think of it this way: It’s hard to imagine that Yellowstone is the same show without John, Kayce, or Beth. Yet, you also can’t make these characters invincible. If they can continue to make it through almost-impossible situations, eventually you come to a point where it’s tougher to believe the struggle. They have to find a way to balance that.

Expect in general a more ranch-heavy season this time, and one more focused on the characters than ever. Due to the global pandemic, the show may be a little more limited in scope, but it was able to come up with a safe and effective way to film episodes.

