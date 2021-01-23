The Good Doctor season 4 episode 8: Shaun practices for Lea’s parents







If you have seen some of the promos already, then you know a few things about The Good Doctor season 4 episode 8. Perhaps most importantly is this: You’re going to be meeting Lea’s parents. This is a hugely significant moment for both her and Shaun. In Lea’s case, her parents have not been all too fond of some of her exes. For Shaun, meanwhile, this is a moment that he is taking seriously — it is a chance to make a great first impression! With expectations, of course, does come anxiety.

In thinking about this, Shaun is going to do everything that he can to prepare. This brings us to the new photo above, which features almost a trial run for Freddie Highmore’s character. You can see Glassman and Morgan effectively playing the role of Lea’s mom and dad, and you even see a place setting complete with wine glasses and candles. The ambiance is set! The goal here is to obviously do the best recreation possible, but we just don’t think this is going to work.

Instead, what feels more likely is that the actual meeting will be ripe with various issues and unforeseen circumstances, mostly because that is life. Things happen! We understand Shaun’s impulse to be as ready and prepared for this as possible, but the most important thing (as cheesy as it sounds) is to be himself. We would want to believe that Lea’s parents care the most about how he treats her and that he loves her … but we haven’t actually seen them yet. Best to not jump to the biggest conclusions imaginable before we even get to the scene.

After everything that we’ve invested in Shaun and Lea at this point, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that they make it to the other side.

Related News – Be sure to get some more updates on this episode, including some bonusd details!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







