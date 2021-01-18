The Good Doctor season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Parenting’







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 8 will be arriving on ABC next week, and “Parenting” is one that marks a big milestone in Shaun’s life. After all, we are talking about an episode here where Shaun will meet Lea’s parents for the first time! Isn’t that a cause of great excitement? Well, it can be … but there’s never any guarantee that things are going to go perfectly.

One of the things that we’ve come to learn about Shaun is that he wants to do the right thing — and we certainly think he’ll have the same interest on this occasion. He will want to make a good impression on her parents, as he loves her and probably envisions a future where they are all part of the same family. Yet, not everything always goes according to plan in Shaun’s life. He could stumble or say something the wrong way; we’re sure that Lea’s parents are going to be aware of his social struggles, and with that, we’d like for at least part of the meeting to go smoothly. It’d almost be better if any apparent conflict comes from a surprising place rather than a predictable one.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 8 synopsis with a few more details all about what’s next:

“Parenting” – The team treats a teenage gymnast who experiences complications from her intensive training. Meanwhile, Shaun meets Lea’s parents for the first time on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

The patient-of-the-week case should prove fascinating just in the way many are that have a high-profile nature to them. One wrong move in treatment could alter someone’s life, and that could lead to many of the medical staff being put on high alert. To think that some of them weren’t under enough pressure already…

