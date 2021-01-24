Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? Season 11 return dates







Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime, or are we getting another Hall of Shame episode instead? Of course we’re gonna give you an answer within!

We have to kick off this article by getting some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode arriving on the app this weekend, or one airing on Showtime as the designated start time. With that being said, there is a new Hall of Shame episode focusing on Debbie, Carl, and Liam. If you are intrigued enough to take a look back (there are some great moments from the trio over the years), there’s a promo for you at the bottom of this article.

Now, back to the series itself. The next new episode (the fifth one of season 11) is entitled “Slaughter,” and it’s coming on January 31. If you haven’t checked out the official details for it yet, you can see some of them below:

Ian and Mickey’s security gig comes into question; Frank and Kev try to take down the Milkoviches; V canvasses to get Black people to the polls; Debbie takes Franny to meet her favorite wrestler; Carl and Leesie’s policing approaches comes to a head.

So what about beyond that? Well … there’s another hiatus. We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s no point shying away from it now. Season 11 episode 6, entitled “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good….Eh, Screw It,” is set to air on February 14. If there ever was a hiatus that made sense to us, it’s this one — February 7 is Super Bowl Sunday. Why in the world would Showtime want to air something opposite that? There could be another Hall of Shame episode then, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The crazy thing is due to the way that the network is stretching the final season out, there still is more than half of it to come! It feels like it’s been on the air for a good while.

The Gallagher babies aren't babies anymore… Take a look back on the next Hall of Shame this Sunday on @showtime. pic.twitter.com/Qcv5aRBRSJ — Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) January 22, 2021

