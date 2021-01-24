Is Your Honor new tonight on Showtime? New episode 8 details







Is Your Honor new tonight on Showtime? Given that it’s been a weekly series from virtually the get-go, of course there will be expectations for more!

Unfortunately, those expectations will not be met this week. There is no episode of the Bryan Cranston series arriving at midnight on the app, or airing on Showtime on January 24. It’s hard to always explain the reasoning here, other than that maybe Showtime does not want to air a big-ticket show the same weekend as NFL conference championship games — otherwise known as a ratings black hole. By and large, we do get that, though we’d argue people would catch up later and live ratings for a show like Your Honor aren’t all that important.

At least this hiatus is not going to be a particularly long one. There is a new episode scheduled for January 31, and given that there are only three left, this one should prove essential in establishing the endgame. If you haven’t seen the synopsis below, it does a good job setting the stage:

Jimmy puts pressure on Michael over Carlo’s trial. At a family dinner, Adam announces his future plans. Nancy and Lee discover some cops aren’t what they seem.

If you have not seen the promo below for what’s to come, it sets the stage for paranoia and chaos within the courtroom. What can Michael do in order to influence Carlo’s trial at this point? We know that the pressure is on him, but so is his career. Trying to tow that line is an almost-impossible challenge for him to win, and what makes Your Honor so exciting is seeing the character be pushed into such foreign territory. The word “honor” is in the show’s title!

Here’s where things get a little weird schedule-wise — there is no episode of Your Honor this weekend; yet, there is one scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday on February 7. That’s subject to change, but if there was a date you’d want to avoid, wouldn’t that be it?

What are you hoping to see the most on Your Honor episode 8?

Are you sad that the show is not airing this weekend? Sound off in the comments. (Photo: Showtime.)

