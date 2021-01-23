Batwoman season 2 episode 2 promo: Is Ryan Wilder ready for more?







Batwoman season 2 episode 2 marks something important for Ryan Wilder. Getting in the batsuit once is a cause for celebration — getting in it twice is the beginning of a trend. This is how she can start to establish a real personality and sense of self as the new hero of Gotham, and it’s not going to be about emulating Kate Kane.

As the promo below highlights, the real strength in Ryan Wilder as Batwoman comes mostly through her own life experience. She is someone who understands the criminal underworld, largely because she’s seen so much struggle in her life as is. She can get into some of these baddies’ heads in a way that Kate could not, and maybe this will allow her to forge her own connections. We know that entering the season, there were questions aplenty about her dynamic with Alice, or how she would relate to other people who aren’t attached to her at all. This is going to start to make more sense.

From an action standpoint, rest assured that Batwoman will continue to shine — whether Ryan is in or out of the suit. We’re enjoying the style the show is going with so far, and the premiere served as a worthy introduction to this new era. Herein lies the problem: It’s just the beginning of the era. There needs to be a way to build momentum over the coming weeks, especially when the live ratings for the premiere came in a little lower than we had hoped. If this show can keep its core group and maybe win more people over, we’d love to see it back for a season 3. There absolutely needs to be more story told within this world.

If you haven’t seen the episode 2 synopsis, take a look at it below:

DOWNRIGHT BATTY – After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. Back at Crows Headquarters, Sophie and Commander Kane try to uncover who may have had a vendetta against Kate. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#202). Original airdate 1/24/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Have any particular hopes when it comes to Batwoman season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back around for some further information. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







