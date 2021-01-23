The Resident season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Is Nic’s life in danger?







When we learned that Nic was pregnant on The Resident season 4 this past Tuesday, it was easy to be excited pretty much immediately. Yet, there was also that feeling of waiting for the other shoe to drop.

One of the things that we’ve long learned when it comes to this series is that things don’t exactly come easy for some of these characters. While we’re hopeful that Conrad and Nic will eventually be parents, there are going to be struggles along the way. One of the big ones could come when a patient hurts Nic on an upcoming episode. Could her life, or the life of the unborn baby, be in some sort of jeopardy? That is something we’ll see explored on the upcoming February 9 installment entitled “Home Before Dark.” You can view the full synopsis in the event you want some additional insight:

With Chastain on the verge of shutting down due to the sale by Red Rock, Conrad tries a last-ditch effort to save the hospital and the doctors plan for their next career moves. Meanwhile, on their last day, the whole staff must work together to save Nic’s life after she is injured by a deranged patient in the all-new “Home Before Dark” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 9 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-405) (TV-14 D, L, V)

So clearly, everything is hitting the fan in this episode. Not only is Nic and her baby in danger, but so is the entire hospital. This feels like one of those stories that could have been partially planned for the end of last season, but has since been remixed and changed around a little bit now. We do wonder — could this be the end of the Red Rock story as we know it?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

