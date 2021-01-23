Larry King, former CNN host and interviewing icon, dead at 87







We kick off today’s coverage with some extremely sad news — Larry King, a giant within the world of television, is dead at the age of 87.

In a new post on Twitter today, Ora Media (where he hosted new programming including Larry King Now) confirmed his passing, plus offered an emotional tribute to their co-founder. King started his Ora program after being the host of Larry King Live on CNN for 25 years. He was the preeminent interviewer on television, and possessed a style and ability that can never be replicated. He worked in the industry for more than 60 years, longer than most in the industry today have even been alive.

It is hard to even describe the impact that King had on journalism. He was consistent, curious, and never afraid of asking the tough questions. It was in part his approach that would make him unique. He would start in on lighter questions, ones built to establish a comfort level and a rapport with his guest. Then, almost out of nowhere, he would hit you with the serious one. He was in total command of his interviews from start to finish, since he would always keep you guessing and make sure that no one else could overtake his cadence or flow. He dominated an era of cable news, one in which networks were still looking to find a voice and an established audience. In his early days especially, it was almost impossible to compete against the major network news anchors — yet, King found a way, and even surpassed many in fame and notoriety.

There will be a number of tributes that pour in throughout the next couple of days, and as there should be. A high number of celebrities all have their “Larry King story,” whether it be a time they met him or an experience going back and forth with him in an interview.

While King was hospitalized weeks ago with COVID-19, there is no official cause of death at this time. King leaves behind his surviving children Larry Jr., Chance, and Cannon, plus also multiple close family members and plenty of friends. May he rest in piece, and our thoughts go out to all who love him.

