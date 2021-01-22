Shark Tank preview: Aura Bora, Brumachen, SwipenSnap, and Quevos







Aura Bora, Brumachen, SwipenSnap, and Quevos are coming to Shark Tank on ABC tonight — but will any of the Sharks be ready to bite? This is a fun array of products that all either change up their category, or at least provide something fun and healthy.

There’s a lot to spotlight, and of course we’ll have product links and further descriptions below. Before we get to that, let’s kick things off by sharing the full synopsis of what’s to come:

“1213” – Entrepreneurs from Chicago, Illinois, pitch their “egg-citing” take on a traditional snack food. An immigrant from Ghana and a social media star from Indianapolis, Indiana, bring new meaning to taking your coffee on the go with their single-serve all-in-one portable product. A husband-and-wife duo from San Francisco, California, presents their beverage line made from real herbs, fruits and flowers; while an entrepreneur from Houston, Texas, works her magic to make taking care of newborns a little easier with her patented design on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JAN. 22 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Aura Bora – Is there still room in the sparkling-water category? That’s a question this company will have to answer. What we do like about their products is that they are a fusion of herbs, fruits, and flowers — it’s different from what else we’ve seen. Their flavors generate curiosity, and they do have a fantastic design on their cans. Will any of this matter to the Sharks?

Brumachen – It may very well be the most portable coffee brewer out there. Put in your pod of coffee, start the process, and you’ve got something perfect to enjoy on the go. For outdoor people, this could be a solution to a lot of their cravings — and it also could save you money in the long run versus going to coffee shops.

SwipenSnap – For those who have trouble administering diaper cream, this product is a patented solution! This feels almost perfect for the Tank — it’s something that is easy to demonstrate, needed by a huge audience, and there are multiple Sharks in this space already. Who is going to bite on it?

Quevos – These snacks are for people who want a keto, gluten-free alternative to chips are any other flavorful bite that is out there. They are healthy (which is, of course, a part of the point), but they also have bold flavors. Like with Aura Bora, though, the big question is whether they can stand out.

