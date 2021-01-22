Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 return date: ‘The New Normal’ details







Curious to learn the Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 return date at CBS? That’s right — you better brace yourself for yet another hiatus.

There is no new episode airing next week. Let’s just go ahead and get that news out of the way. Instead, you’ll be waiting until Friday, February 5 in order to see what’s next. The next new episode is entitled “The New Normal,” and there is a lot of abnormal stuff coming on. Take, for example, the idea that a captain could lose an entire precinct — or, genuine conflict coming between Danny and Baez. Typically the two are on the same page, especially with her appearing at family dinner earlier this season!

For a few more details on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 synopsis below:

“The New Normal” – The Reagans confront hard choices on the job when Frank deals with a police captain who’s losing his grip over his precinct, and Danny faces backlash from Baez and Internal Affairs over a tough call he made in the field. Also, Jamie and Eddie are shown the ropes of field crisis management when a social worker is assigned to them for a ride-a-long, and Erin weighs the consequences of a dangerous criminal’s release under new bail laws, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Tonally, this episode feels very much like vintage Blue Bloods — a show with a number of different crises facing all of the characters and then a family dinner at some point before it ends. The selling point comes in the specificity of the events, and also how the Reagans deal with an ever-changing New York City. This year, we imagine that police reform will be a central subject, and it’s up to the writers to determine how it is explored fully. We are still in the early going.

Related News – Check out more news on Blue Bloods, including discussion of tonight’s episode 5

What do you think is going to happen on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember to stick around — we’ve got all sorts of updates coming. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







