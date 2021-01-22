Grown-ish season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Take a look ahead at ‘Hard Place’







Tonight marked the big return of Grown-ish season 3 to the air, but we don’t think that anyone is 100% satisfied with what we just saw. We don’t mean that as a criticism; instead, it speaks more to the show’s high quality and our desire for instant gratification.

Luckily, there’s SO much more coming up! Think in terms of some topical, important programming that still finds a way to be funny.

One of the things that Grown-ish (and much of Black-ish in general) excels at is finding a way to bring issues to the table without altering its tone. We’ve seen discussions about racial inequality, relationships, identity, and more over the past few years — for next week’s “Hard Place,” we’re going a little more specific with a discussion about private prisons. There are so many horror stories about such institutions online and yet, there are plenty of young people unaware of their existence. This is what makes a story like this so significant. What Aaron is up to is hugely significant as he fights back against Cal U — and a system that continues to show the flawed nature of justice. It could re-awaken parts of him, and that leads to questions as to where it will take other parts of his life.

Oh, and of course there are also stories about couples, careers, and new characters. The Grown-ish season 3 episode 10 synopsis below merely scratches the surface of what you’re going to see:

As her relationship with Javi heats up, Ana makes a discovery about him that challenges her entire belief system. Meanwhile, Aaron learns about Cal U’s investment in private prisons, challenging him to reconnect with his activist roots.

Will Zoey have a story of her own in this episode? You have to imagine so; they’re just keeping things a little hush-hush for now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to grown-ish season 3 episode 10?

Let us know in the comments! We will be back next week with more teases, and that’s in addition to all of the other big news we’re bringing to the table. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







