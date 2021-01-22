Young Sheldon season 4 episode 7 return date: When to expect it back







After tonight’s new episode (the first of the new year), you may be looking for the Young Sheldon season 4 episode 7 return date. We’re now back in the groove of things comedically; why not try to keep that going?

Unfortunately, CBS doesn’t seem to be all that much about momentum, viewing rhythms, or any of these concepts with their schedule. There is no new episode of Young Sheldon next week or the week after, per the current listings. Instead, the plan right now is to bring the Big Bang Theory prequel back on Thursday, February 11. The title for this episode is “A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You” — that’s all we got at the moment, and these details are subject to change. We can at least say that the idea of Sheldon in a philosophy class is hysterical, mostly because his central philosophy is “my way or the highway.”

So why bring the comedy back on the air tonight, only to then throw it into repeats for the next two weeks? The simplest answer we can give is that it has to do with production and the start-and-stop nature of it in a global pandemic. Young Sheldon has endured filming delays throughout the season, and CBS may be holding onto the episodes they have completed until the best possible time to air them — i.e. February sweeps. We feel like if they have their way, you’ll have at least two or three episodes next month and they’ll prefer that very much to having another new episode next week.

Don’t worry when it comes to more details: They’ll come. CBS just has no real reason to hurry. Next week, we should have confirmation on a possible February 18 episode, and around that time an episode 7 synopsis could potentially trickle in. Keep your eyes peeled at our archive page for the show — next Thursday at about this time, we’ll pass along everything we know about the future.

What do you think about another hiatus before Young Sheldon season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to sound off in the comments! Also, give us what some of your story expectations are at present. (Photo: CBS.)

