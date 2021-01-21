This Is Us season 5 episode 7: New return date set at NBC for ‘There’







Want to know the This Is Us season 5 episode 7 return date at NBC? There’s been all sorts of speculation over the past several days, mostly because of some last-minute changes at the network.

Originally, the plan was for the Justin Hartley-focused episode “There” to be coming on this past Tuesday. Then, NBC reversed course. It’s still not altogether clear as to why they did this. It may be to save the episode from possible inauguration coverage, or maybe the post-production team needed more time to piece things together. In the end, what matters is this: We now have an official date. “There” will be broadcast on Tuesday, February 2 in the typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. You can view further information about it, if you haven’t already, courtesy of the attached synopsis:

02/02/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

This logline still doesn’t do justice the story we know is coming. We’ve seen the preview about 100 times already (you can too below) — it features Kevin seemingly involved in a fiery car accident, one that leaves behind a disastrous aftermath. Is he responsible for this? Is his life in jeopardy? These are two of about a thousand or so questions we’ve heard people raise since the promo first arrived, and more will probably be coming.

We know Kevin survives — that’s the good news. However, those flash-forwards showing him are years in the future. There’s plenty of time in there for rehab or any sort of emotional healing that may need to come. The car accident is only one piece of the puzzle for “There” as a story. There is also the fact that Madison is in labor! His frenzied rush to get home may be what causes this accident in the first place.

