Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 sneak peek: Is Henry being scammed?







Henry Reagan is going to have a spotlight on Friday’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 and our response is simple: It’s about time.

Over the years, we’ve made our love for Len Cariou and his character very clear. Henry is similar and yet different from any other Reagan: He comes from a different era, and has a perspective that can be contentious at times and welcoming at others. He can be a breath of fresh air, but in “Spilling Secrets” he is a source for drama.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Henry and his son Frank square off over what is a new and most unusual mystery: Recurring payments that Henry is making to a mysterious entity. Frank tries to press him for more information and Henry is reluctant to answer — at all. He makes it clear that this is privileged information, and it’s hardly something anyone needs to know about. This puts Tom Selleck’s character in a bind: He wants to help his dad! He’s only human. Unfortunately for him, Henry just doesn’t want it.

Is Henry being a tad defensive? More than a tad, really. He is clearly worried that the family is thinking of him as some irrational “old coot” who is getting scammed by someone — he’s concerned that they think he is delusional and/or naive. He doesn’t feel that way at all.

Who is right? Frank is right to be worried, but Henry may be right in what he’s doing, depending on the circumstance. It’s just hard to hand over precise information with such a limited amount of it at this given moment. More will be available tomorrow, in addition to the wide array of other important stuff Blue Bloods has to offer.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Blue Bloods, including further scoop on what’s ahead

What do you think is going to happen with Frank and henry on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! For more news, stick around — tomorrow, we’ll have all sorts of good stuff! (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







