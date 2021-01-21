Nancy Drew season 2 episode 2: ‘The Reunion of Lost Souls’







Nancy Drew season 2 episode 2 is coming up next week and yea, it’s got one of the coolest and creepiest episode names out there. Brace yourself for “The Reunion of Lost Souls,” just in case you needed some nightmare fuel for the next seven days.

So what’s the story going to be about here? It all starts with the Aglaeca, otherwise known as what will cause SO much more trouble for the Drew Crew. (We personally still like to imagine Nancy standing in the middle of a circle of ghosts.) This story has a lot of elements to it from what was left over from season 1 … expect a lot of continuity there due to the pandemic shutting everything down early. Also, don’t expect everything to be fully tied-up. The writers are going to want to keep the mystery going for a while — there is nothing in the synopsis below that suggests otherwise:

THE MYSTERY CONTINUES – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick’s visiting mother. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ace (Alex Saxon) have a heart-to-heart. Riley Smith and Maddison Jaizani also star. Ed Sanchez directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#202). Original airdate 1/27/2021.

These first episodes of season 2 are going to be essential to Nancy Drew hitting another gear. How so? Think of it like this — Riverdale exploded in popularity after season 1 once a horde of people caught it over the summer on streaming platforms. This winter is a chance to see if people have gotten into the Drew Crew in the same way. Much like with Riverdale, Nancy Drew is taking an old, beloved property and finding a way to throw a fantastic new coat of paint all over it. (What’s the shade of paint here? This is a mystery we may never have an answer to.)

