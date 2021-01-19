Nancy Drew season 2 video: Kennedy McMann, cast on what’s ahead







With the premiere of Nancy Drew season 2 premiering on The CW in just a couple of days, are you ready to dive back head-first into some stories?

In the video below, you can get a small sense of what some of these stories are going to be as Kennedy McMann, Riley Smith, and several other cast members all do their part in order to set the stage. There is a real cognizance here that we’re building up for something huge in the aftermath of season 1 — which intended far earlier than it was planned to because of the pandemic. Because of this, it means that we’re hitting the ground running right away in continuing where things left off. The synopsis below basically confirms that:

THE DREW CREW IS BACK FOR SEASON TWO! – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka “Nurses”) shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl’s assault. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor (#201). Original airdate 1/20/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Throughout the early part of this season, the entire Drew Crew has to brace themselves for some dangerous situations. Beyond that, though, there will be opportunities for the team to work together to solve more mysteries. Once we get through the first few episodes of the season, we move into some truly-unknown territory! Isn’t there something exciting about that?

