





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? As per usual, you know that there is a lot of ground to cover within Hondo's world. Think in terms of action-packed storylines, personal moments, and timely content that so many people honestly need to see.

Alas, there’s not going to be any new ground covered tonight. This week marks a brief hiatus for the Shemar Moore show, one understandably brought on by the events of inauguration earlier today. Nobody over at CBS wants to air new programming up against politics — they’d be dinged-up in the ratings, and it’s not like anyone is up against the wall here when it comes to getting episodes out into the world. We still have many weeks to go until the end of the TV season in May! Even if a show like SWAT was doing a typical 22-episode season (they’re not; blame the pandemic), there’s still plenty of time to air what’s next.

Like we mentioned, you will see something new next Wednesday — the title for it is “Crusade.” The photo of Shemar above as Hondo comes straight from the network and from this episode. Want more details? Per the synopsis, this is going to be a Deacon-focused episode … or at least it will be when SWAT is not taking on violent extremist groups.

“Crusade” – SWAT searches for a group of extremists carrying out coordinated attacks against local businesses. Also, Deacon and his wife, Annie, find themselves at odds when Annie wants to enroll their daughter, Lila, in private school, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The story for SWAT beyond “Crusade”

Prepare to wait a little while … again. Sigh. Insofar as we can currently see, there are no episodes scheduled for the first two weeks of February. Remember that 2021 is just as crazy so far as 2020, so everything is still subject to change.

What do you want to see on SWAT season 4 episode 8?

Bummed that we gotta wait a little while in order to see it?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

