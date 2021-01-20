Riverdale season 5 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Preppy Murders’







The Riverdale prom has now come and gone, so what lies ahead in season 5? Episode 3 is going to be graduation, and with that the final benchmark before we jump ahead in time.

Hold on. We can’t get ahead of ourselves yet. We have to dive head-first into next week’s episode 2, entitled “The Preppy Murders.”

This story is dark, twisted, and also at times emotional — how can it not be when the death of Fred Andrews gets thrown back into the conversation? Betty and Jughead’s investigation, meanwhile, heads down a cruel and twisted road. From the very start Riverdale has presented itself as a far grittier alternative to the squeaky-clean Archie Comics, and they are not veering away from now as the high-school era heads towards the sunset. How these characters can even picture graduation amidst all of the surrounding chaos continues to astound.

Now that we’ve set the stage personally for Riverdale season 5 episode 2, let’s see what The CW has to say, courtesy of their official synopsis:

GAME CHANGER – Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret (guest star Sean Depner). Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Hermosa (guest star Mishel Prada) come up with a plan to force Hiram (Mark Consuelos) into early retirement, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a business move. Mädchen Amick and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Devon Turner (#502). Original airdate 1/27/2021.

There’s one final thing worth mentioning here: Keep your eyes peeled for send-offs to some of the Riverdale parents. Many of them will be leaving the show come episode 3, but it is always possible that one or two could bow out a little bit early. Maybe “The Preppy Murders” ends up being someone’s swan song…

What are you hoping to see play out across Riverdale season 5 episode 2?

Give that to us below! Also, be sure to come back soon for news on graduation, which will usher in a totally new era. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

