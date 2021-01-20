The Challenge season 35 episode 7 video: Prepare for the Smuggle Run







Tonight’s The Challenge season 35 episode 7 is going to be epic. How can it not be with a mission entitled Smuggle Run? It sounds like the title for an 80’s action movie, and the actual task here lives up to the hype. Consider the sneak peek below to be Exhibit A.

Here’s what all of the remaining combatants are up against: An exhausting five-mile run, one where the teams have to carry an enormous capsule while also completing various tasks along the way. In other words, put this at the top of our list of “challenges we would most likely pass out doing.” There is an added incentive to winning this challenge, beyond of course the strategic advantage that comes along win it — think in terms of $3,000 each. Sure, that’s not earth-shattering money compared to other reality-TV winnings, but are you really going to turn up your nose at 3K? It’s also that feeling of completion and the realization that you can take on anything the show throws at you. We honestly think that this is critical from a psychological standout at this juncture in the season.

Now is the time to start building momentum, and if you have been laying low over the first several weeks, you may want to start showing yourself now. Maybe it’s to build confidence, or maybe you do want to snag one of those skulls so you can run the final. It’s all about looking ahead at this point — you want this prize for sure, but you also want to prepare yourself to win the one that matters at the end.

So yea, Smuggle Run is going to be memorable — if nothing else, it’s a test of endurance and brute strength rolled into one.

This weeks challenge has the agents running 5 miles itching for a win, but can they make it to the end in one piece? 🏃🏃‍♀️ #TheChallenge36 is all-new TOMORROW at 9PM on MTV 💥 pic.twitter.com/W7Z8B4JSzY — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) January 19, 2021

