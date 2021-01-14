The Challenge season 36 episode 7 preview: Theresa drama ahead!







Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to see more news when it comes to The Challenge season 36 episode 7? We’re coming off a huge elimination with Tori Deal leaving the show, and that is the sort of exit that is going to have a lot of consequences. When a big target leaves, the target then can spread … and we certainly expect that now.

Based on what we saw at the conclusion of tonight’s episode, signs do point towards Theresa being someone who finds herself in hot water next. She was accused in the promo of playing “dirty,” and the synopsis below courtesy of MTV only adds to this further:

[When] rumors spread about theresa’s loyalties, she quickly becomes public enemy number one. A pair of strong agents find their partnership struggling during the arduous “mission: smuggle run.“

What makes this “smuggle run” so challenging is that we’re talking about a five-mile run — basically, this is almost a mini-final when it comes to what you are up against physically. You need to have a lot of stamina, in addition to a ton of awareness of your surroundings. Based on what we saw in said promo, we have a feeling that we’re going to be seeing some contestants get potentially lost. You take one step in the wrong direction and you find yourself totally unable to move forward.

Based on what we’ve seen so far on The Challenge season 36, it’s pretty darn easy to have confidence in the rest of the season. What we’ve seen so far are a lot of exciting twists, with some surprising drama and great strategy. Of course, this is the show where you want to see contestants pushed completely to the limit, and we imagine that we’ll see a lot of that moving forward now.

