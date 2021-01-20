Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 photo: Danny & Baez’s predicament







We’ve said this before, but Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 this Friday seems to be an episode for the unsung heroes. Eddie is getting a storyline (somewhat) separate from Jamie, Henry Reagan’s having a moment in the sun, and even Sean will have screen time away from the family-dinner table. We can’t remember the last time so many characters outside of the core four in Danny, Jamie, Erin, and Frank had this much to do.

Of course, the magic of Blue Bloods is giving these supporting characters a spotlight without shoving that aforementioned core four off-screen. They will each still have roles to play, and Danny will find himself working with Baez on yet another tricky case! You can see a new photo of Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez out in the field together above.

So what are the two characters up to this time? Per the CBS synopsis, they will “find themselves in the middle of a fierce sibling rivalry between two brothers as they investigate the murder of the men’s father.” This isn’t the easiest place for them to be. Did one of the brothers do the deed and are pointing the finger at each other? Is there a battle over an estate, accusations of mistreatment, or just a series of petty arguments that Danny will very much understand as one of many siblings? It’s hard to look at these questions and think there is just one clear answer. There could be many, or there could be questions that extend beyond what we can currently fathom.

No matter the outcome, Danny and Baez will have their hands full in “Spilling Secrets,” and that’s without evening mentioning what Danny will be taking on as a dad. In that Sean storyline, we’ll learn that he is getting harassed at school because of his family’s super-cop status, and that’s not an easy crisis to handle. Danny’s not going to stop being a detective, and nor can he just show to his son’s school and give a bunch of a high-schoolers a piece of his mind. Are they really going to listen to that?

After a week off the air, it’s just going to be nice to see the Reagans back regardless of how the stories end. It almost always is.

