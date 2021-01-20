





Is Nic pregnant? The moment that The Resident promoted some sort of big reveal for this character late last week, the rumor mill went into overdrive as to what it could be.

We knew that Fox wasn’t going to give us confirmation on anything until the end of tonight’s episode — and that is when the good news was official, confirmed, or whatever other word you want to use. Nic is, in fact, pregnant, and she celebrated with her new husband right before the credits rolled.

No doubt, the pregnancy reveal is fantastic for Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp’s characters, but any TV fan knows that the next few months will not be smooth sailing. There is still going to be drama and conflict — even if Conrad and Nic’s relationship is okay through it all. They have a long road ahead for them and they have to be prepared for everything.

We’ll admit that the pregnancy reveal came as a shock, mostly because the two just got married and we were still basking in the afterglow of that. That surprise, apparently, was a part of the plan — the writers clearly knew that in the TV world, we don’t tend to see a baby until a couple of years after a marriage.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what co-showrunner Peter Ekloff had to say about the decision to write this pregnancy story in so early:

“We had a lot of time, as the pandemic kept pushing our shooting date, and we were planning out the season for quite a while. We got farther along, in terms of how we saw the whole arc of the season, than we normally do … The decision to have her become pregnant in Episode 2 — besides giving the audience something to be excited and joyful about — was that it’s also a storyline that threads through the entire season. There’s a lot of drama surrounding the pregnancy, and it’s one of our big story engines for those two characters.”

What do you think is going to come next for Conrad and Nic after this big The Resident reveal?

