





Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on The Resident season 4 episode 3 when it airs on Fox? Let’s just say that Barrett Cain is in danger. Grave danger.

From the moment he first arrived at Chastain, it’s been clear that Morris Chestnut’s character was polarizing. There is no denying that he possess tremendous skill as a doctor; yet, at the same time one of his greatest weaknesses is his ego. He’s tried to put himself above everyone else, including when he sided with a corporation over some of his patients.

Yet, he does have a chance at redemption here when he attempts to be a hero at the scene of a crash. The problem is that there is no guarantee that he’ll survive. The future of Morris Chestnut as a series regular is up in the air, and it all comes down to some of his colleagues to determine whether or not he can make it through in one piece. There is no confirmation that Chestnut is leaving as of yet, so there is that to cling to.

Want a few more details now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

When Cain tries to be a hero at a crash scene, he is struck by a car, causing Chastain’s doctors to put aside their personal issues to try and save his life. Conrad and Nic team up to help one of the crash victims, whose secretive past makes it difficult to identify a diagnosis. Meanwhile, Bell brings his TV crew to the hospital in hopes of garnering positive attention for Chastain, and Mina opens up to Nic, only to find out that Nic is holding on to a secret of her own in the all-new “The Accidental Patient” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-403) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

What do you think is coming on The Resident season 4 episode 3, and are you worried for Barrett Cain’s future?

