Magnum PI season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Killer on the Midnight Watch’







Magnum PI season 3 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Killer on the Midnight Watch,” which we’re pretty sure is the greatest title of all time. It sounds like some sort of Agatha Christie novel — maybe it could be with a Thomas Magnum twist.

This is an episode airing on Friday, February 5 — making it a key part of February sweeps, or at least an introduction. This is the time of the year when all networks tend to bust out big episodes. Sure, this is far from a typical television season … but can’t a few things at least stay the same? This episode will be big in the form of Jin’s appearance, plus a high-profile case that is right under Magnum and Higgins’ nose. For a few more details on what lies ahead, all you have to do is check out the Magnum PI season 3 episode 7 synopsis:

“Killer on the Midnight Watch” – When an overenthusiastic neighborhood watch group asks Magnum and Higgins to investigate a shady character living on their block, they are shocked to find that they may have inadvertently stumbled upon a serial killer on the loose. Also, Jin’s new money laundering business leads him to want to help a new friend, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We can picture what was going through Magnum and Higgins’ heads when they got a case from the neighborhood watch — something along the lines of “oh boy, people who have too much time on their hands.” Little did they know that they were actually getting into something serious. Trying to figure out the truth about this serial killer could prove to be a thrill ride.

So what about the subplots? Is Dr. Ethan in the mix here? What about the white SUV mystery that is still lingering out there in the wind? No word yet, but maybe these are things we will learn more about in due time.

What intrigues you about Magnum PI season 3 episode 7 on paper?

