Is FBI new tonight on CBS? On season 3 episode 4 and beyond







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Given that there is a new episode of both NCIS and also FBI: Most Wanted, it makes sense to want this show, as well.

Unfortunately, we’re not getting it. Because there are two episodes of NCIS airing tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, there is no new episode of FBI for at least a few more days. To make up for the hiatus, there is a special one coming after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Following that, there is another installment coming on January 26! Will these episodes make up for the lengthy hiatus? Probably not for some of you, but it is still rather nice to have them. Both of these episodes have a lot of action and drama, plus a few stories that are especially personal for Maggie Bell.

Want to get a few more specific details now? Then check out the synopsis for both of these installments below.

Season 3 episode 4, “Crazy Love” – A shooting at a quinceañera leaves two dead, but the team believes they may not have been the intended targets. Also, Maggie is trapped between a rock and a hard place as the team decides the best plan of action for using a witness to take down the suspect, on FBI, to be broadcast immediately following the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, Sunday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Time is approximate after post-game coverage). This is the first original FBI episode of 2021.

Season 3 episode 5, “Clean Slate” – As the team searches for a young girl who was kidnapped from a cabin during a family vacation, they discover that the abduction may be tied to a skeleton in her family’s closet. Also, Maggie questions her relationship with Nestor when she learns he hasn’t been completely honest with her, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hopefully, this will at least help you wait around in anticipation for what lies ahead — here’s to hoping that this kicks off FBI in 2021 in a fairly dramatic way.

