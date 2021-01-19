Euphoria Part Two: Jules will premiere early on HBO Max; see trailer







We’ve been waiting for a long time now to see the second Euphoria bonus episode — and we’re stoked to finally have details!

Today, HBO confirmed that the second special episode of the drama series (Part Two: Jules) will be coming early to HBO Max — think in terms of Friday, January 22 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is something that the show also did with Part One: Rue when it aired last month. The episode will still air Sunday on HBO proper.

If you want a few more details on the episode itself, take a look at the following from an official press release:

The second special episode, directed by EUPHORIA creator Sam Levinson and titled “F— Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Levinson. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

There is also a brief trailer for the episode below, and it gives you a good sense of where Jules’ head is at after the events of part one and the emotional challenges she now finds herself facing. It’s clear that there is still love there between her and Rue, but there are also some shared challenges: They need to each figure out just who they are and what they want out of their lives. It may sound like such a simple thing, but it is anything but that. Rue has to take care of her sobriety, whereas Jules has some significant traumas from the past that still need care.

