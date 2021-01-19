NCIS season 18 episode 4: Final ‘Sunburn,’ ‘Head of the Snake’ hopes







We have certainly waited long enough for NCIS season 18 episode 4 to air, plus episode 5 on the other side of it. This should prove to be a fairly-epic two-hour event from start to finish, and we’re excited to see precisely what the writers have in store for us.

So what can we tell you leading into these episodes? Go ahead and consider this piece your source for all sorts of information.

McGee and Delilah’s getaway – During the first hour, you’re going to see these two characters hit up the Bahamas, only for Tim to realize that it is a little bit harder to get away from the job than he first realized. It’s also possible in some way that this episode is linked to episode 5, given that Margo Harshman (Delilah) is slated to appear in both episodes.

More Fornell – Tobias will be back at least in episode 5 (entitled “Head of the Snake”), and Gibbs may even have him at gunpoint! Why? It could be to save him from himself.

Gibbs shooting McGee – Why did it happen? The end of episode 5 should inch you closer to getting some answers, as we revisit the airfield we saw back in the first episode.

The timeline – We’re about to move away from the past, where we have been for the vast majority of the season. It’s going to be exciting seeing just what the new era for NCIS looks like…

