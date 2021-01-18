NCIS season 18 spoilers: Sean Murray teases Gibbs shooting McGee







For the majority of NCIS season 18 so far, there has been one key question: Why in the world did Gibbs shoot one of his own agents in McGee? These are two characters who have worked together since season 1 — they know each other, care about each other, and most importantly trust each other. In order for Gibbs to do something like fire a bullet at him, it would have to be for a pretty extreme reason.

So are we going to learn what that reason is? It certainly sounds like it. In a new interview with TVLine teasing tomorrow night’s double-dose of episodes, here is just some of what Sean Murray had to say:

This is a double header this week, two new episodes back-to-back, and the second one is where we basically catch up to the point in time we showed in the teaser at the beginning of the season. We saw an abbreviated part of that sequence, and now we get to see all of what happens. It’s pretty cool, and I’m not just saying that to tease it. It is pretty cool.

When it comes to explaining why Gibbs shot McGee, Murray notes that it’s “going to be a pretty heavy subject. It’s a ball that gets rolling.” While Tim may eventually understand further why Mark Harmon’s character did what he did, it’s not going to be an easy thing to get over. We’re sure that Gibbs wasn’t trying to kill him, but what if he had missed? Where and how do you rebuild some of that trust? As the show dives more into a present-day timeline, this is something that will need to be addressed in some way. We just hope that it gives Harmon and Murray both some compelling, fascinating subject matter.

