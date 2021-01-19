The Bachelor: Did Sarah Trott leave Matt James’ season after conflict?







Tonight on The Bachelor, we knew that there was going to be drama. What we didn’t realize was how much would be centered around Sarah Trott.

On this past episode of the show, Sarah got the second one-on-one date of the season and it felt almost immediately like she was the favorite. Yet, this entire experience wrecked her emotionally, and she found herself immediately trying to get time with him at every turn. We do think that a lot of her struggle had to do with her father battling ALS at home and the pain that came with being away from him. We think this influenced more of her decision-making than the show even presented at times.

Ultimately, Sarah was in a position where some her actions poisoned the well between her and the other women; there was no way that she was going to be able to win some of them back over. That was taking too much out of her. Was it enough to make her quit? In the end yes, as she opted to leave to be with her family.

One of the things that we do believe will generate a lot of conversation online is simply this: Are some of the other women responsible for her exit? They were understandably mad at her for taking time away from her, but did they take it too far? We tend to think that they did — we do think that she’s acted selfishly here and there, but we didn’t get the sense that she was legitimately mean or cruel to any of them.

What do you think about Sarah Trott leaving The Bachelor, and her reasoning why?

