The Resident season 4 episode 2 sneak peek: Dr. Bell surprises Jay







The Resident season 4 episode 2 is going to be airing on Fox tomorrow night, and a big theme here is the aftermath of the pandemic. We know that the show’s presentation of the health crisis impacted a lot of characters physically, but it also has impacted them emotionally. It’s going to change the way in which they view the world around them.

For Dr. Bell, he’s going to realize now the full value of family in his life. He’s lost it, so is he going to get a chance in order to get some of it back? This is what he’s going to be looking for in terms of his former stepson Jay. The two clearly had some sort of bond way back when, but that hasn’t been there in a long time. Is there a way in order to get that back?

Well, the sneak peek below focuses heavily on Bell putting himself out there in order to see if he can get forgiveness for the past. It seems as though Bell and Jay haven’t spoken to each other in a good twenty years, and Bell admits to him that he chose his career and money over building anything serious with those close to him. Jay tells Bell that his mother is finally over him after a long time, and clearly there is no love lost on his end.

Ultimately, we don’t see this as a storyline that is going to be wrapped up within a single episode, and we don’t want it to be. There is so much to be mined here — Bell has a chance to get redemption here, but ultimately, it’s not going to come easy.

