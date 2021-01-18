Saturday Night Live: First promo of Kenan Thompson’s new show







We’ve known for a long time now that Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson was eventually getting his own show. It also was pretty easy to be excited for it — it’s Kenan! He’s someone we’ve watched on various networks for the majority of our lives and he’s hilarious.

So is a family-based sitcom co-starring Don Johnson the right venue for him? That’s what we still have to figure out with Kenan. The first promo for the show is below, and there are a few amusing moments in it. We know that Kenan can shine in this sort of venue — think about what he did for years over on Kenan & Kel, arguably one of the greatest sitcoms ever for kids. This show is representing where Kenan is at this point in his life, and we know that NBC has taken its time producing it to ensure that it works perfectly for who he is.

We’re confident in Kenan’s talent, just like we’re confident in the majority of the cast and crew around him on the show. Our big concern comes in the timing. To us, the ideal venue for Kenan is performing in front of a live audience; it’s what he has done the vast majority of his career. It’s why he is arguably one of the most-famous sketch comedy performers in America. With the way the country is right now, there can’t be a live audience. Is the energy still going to be there? We’ve long felt Kenan feeds off of the crowd and it’s a part of what makes him so great.

Rest assured, we’re going to watch Kenan when it premieres on NBC come February 16 — Thompson’s talent alone requires it. We just hope that this is the right venue, and also the right time, for him to be able to show off everything that he can do.

