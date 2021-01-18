Animal Kingdom season 5 poster: Is the sun setting on the Codys?







Animal Kingdom season 5 is going to be coming to TNT this summer, and with there being so long a wait, it makes sense that the network is being rather coy. There isn’t a full trailer for what is out there — heck, there isn’t even a teaser at the moment!

If you look below, what you can see is a first-look poster for what could be coming … and it’s really the only official content that has been put out there just yet. We’re not even sure that we can call it a “key art” beyond the fact that it has the show’s logo plus the silhouettes of some of the characters.

Thematically, there are a couple of different things worth noting about the image. The first is the presence of the California sunset — it’s a reminder that the sun could be setting on the Cody family at some point. It’s a reminder that they could be in some danger without Smurf — though TNT has released similar images before to this one with Smurf in them.

Then, there’s the palm tree on fire — another familiar image that we’ve seen throughout the promotion of the show. It represents the beauty of California mixed with the danger of this world. This image is meant to be both gorgeous and chaotic at the same time, a reminder of the world the Codys are in and the damage they tend to enact. By perching all of them on what looks like a lifeguard’s tower, it feels all the more apparent that they are watching over their own empire.

