The Rookie season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Where will Jackson’s story go?







For those of you who watched last night’s new episode of The Rookie season 3, you saw Jackson West enter a terrible situation. He’s a cop desperate to do the right thing, but will anyone listen to him?

Jackson knows that Doug Stanton is a bad cop. He saw his racism and use of excessive force with his own two eyes. Rather than sweep it under the rug, as some were inclined to do, he spoke up. He challenged not only Bradford on his stance, but even Sergeant Grey. This was a man who rose through the ranks to enact change, but is now questioning whether or not he ever did that.

While West is doing the right thing, this also comes with its own fair share of risks. Stanton is not going to just accept any punishment, and we’ve certainly seen in real life how difficult it can be to punished an officer even if they are guilty of wrongdoing.

No matter what the complications are, though, Jackson isn’t going to take a step back. He’s going to keep pushing. This is just some of what Titus Makin had to say on the subject in a new Entertainment Weekly interview:

We can fully expect it to come to a head. It’s not disappearing. It’s not something that ends here. Jackson continues to find his strength in the situation and speaks out even more. Which is a beautiful message to send, especially with that line “Silence is complicity.” Jackson is no longer silent. He’s like, “If I’m going down, you will see the wrong, and we’re taking him down as well.”

Jackson risking his career for this ultimately proves further just how good a cop he is — he’s willing to risk everything for the sake of doing the right thing. He’s protecting and serving, which is precisely what any police officer should sign up to do. He’s just having to protect Los Angeles, in this case, from someone who is abusing their oath.

Related News – Be sure to get more news all about the next new episode of The Rookie

What do you think is coming for Jackson next on The Rookie season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also stick around to get some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







