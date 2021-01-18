The Rookie season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Can Doug Stanton be stopped?







As we prepare for The Rookie season 3 episode 4 on ABC next week, one thing is clear: Officer Doug Stanton is far from a good guy. He’s aggressive, breaks rules, and he’s exactly the sort of bad cop that police departments should be trying to filter out. The problem for Officer Jackson West is rather simple: He’s stuck working with him. Stanton is his training officer — can you imagine being “educated” by a guy like this? It’s easy to figure out why this would cause you problems, and make you want to get away from him as soon as possible.

Through “Sabotage,” we will have a chance to see what happens when West tries to work with Sergeant Grey — will the two of them find a way to figure out this conflict? Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 3 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

“Sabotage” – Officer Jackson West’s relationship with his new training officer, Stanton, has escalated and he begins to work with Sergeant Grey to find a solution on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We can’t guarantee that this arc will be over at the time this episode wraps up, but we don’t think Stanton is long for this show. While bad cops do find a way to stick around in real life, we want to believe that The Rookie is trying its best to present at least a somewhat more optimistic view of the world where justice can be served. Police reform is a major theme for the season, and for the LAPD, getting rid of this guy is going to be the best way in order to enact positive long-term change.

