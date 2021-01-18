Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2 sneak peek: A Friar Pete introduction







Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2 is set to arrive on Fox tomorrow night, and to the surprise of no one, this one’s going to be creepy.

As if it wasn’t bad enough that Malcolm Bright was having to visit his father for insight on a case, he’s also going to have to deal with another killer at the same time. Introducing Friar Pete. In the new video below courtesy of TV Insider, you can get a good sense of what we are talking about here. Pete is someone who went on a killing spree after being ejected from his monastery for extreme views. Given that Malcolm is investigating the death of an exorcist, there could be some valuable insight that Pete has to hand down … maybe. It really just comes down to whether or not Bright wants to trust him — and should he really want to do that?

There is one thing that Friar Pete tells Malcolm that could be of some value: The fact that you need a physician present these days in order for an exorcism to happen. Is this something valuable amidst all of the nonsense? It’s possible, since before that all Bright really gets is a lesson on the history of exorcisms from years past.

The problem that a scene like this poses to Malcolm is that Martin can effectively bring in whoever he wants at any given time for some of these cases — there’s no real rhyme or reason to it, and he can find himself having to work with the most loathsome of people. That can’t be good for his own mental state, right? That’s without even mentioning some of the struggles that he is currently dealing with trying to cover up what Ainsley did at the end of season 1. That’s a story that will be a part of the show for a while.

