All American season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Can Spencer, Billy gain trust?







Following today’s big premiere, you better prepare to see things escalate on All American season 3 episode 2. Take, for example, how Spencer and Billy are realizing their move isn’t necessarily being met as expected. The two went over to South Crenshaw High, and probably expected the football team to embrace and celebrate them right away. That just hasn’t happened — with that in mind, they have to figuring out how to pivot. It’s still early in the season and because of that, there’s still a lot of room for things to change … you just have to be prepared for an adjustment.

While all of this is going on, remember that there are also some stories still taking place over at Beverly. We’ll see some of this play out over the course of the hour, but in general, one of the things that we’re most left to wonder is how the show is going to continue balancing both schools. It could be a lot for them to take on over time, so time will tell in that regard.

For a few more specifics on what lies ahead, check out the full All American season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

NEW BEGINNINGS – Both Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Billy (Taye Diggs) are not getting the hero’s welcome they expected from the football team and quickly realize they need to adjust their style and start earning the team’s trust first. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is surprised at who the new football coach at Beverly turns out to be and that his starting quarterback position is threatened when the coach starts shaking things up. Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) get into an argument over Coop’s tour paycheck, which leads Layla to discover why Patience (Chelsea Tavares) left the tour early. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) is keeping a secret from Olivia (Samantha Logan) that could jeopardize their relationship. Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#302). Original airdate 1/25/2021.

